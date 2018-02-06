Predators earn wild OT win over Islanders

Roman Josi capped a frantic overtime by scoring with 1:18 left Monday night as the Nashville Predators came back to edge the New York Islanders, 5-4, at Barclays Center.

The Predators trailed 4-2 early in the second period but forced overtime with 42.2 seconds left in regulation when Ryan Johansen put back a rebound of a shot by P.K. Subban. The two teams traded point-blank chances during a fast-paced extra session, during which Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak turned back a pair of Nashville breakaways before Josi scored off a pass from Nick Bonino.

Kevin Fiala had his second straight two-goal game for the Predators, who also received a goal from Calle Jarnkrok. Nashville has won three straight to move into a tie for first place in the Central Division with the idle Winnipeg Jets.

Goalie Pekka Rinne made 24 saves.

John Tavares, Ryan Pulock, Casey Cizikas and Nick Leddy scored for the Islanders, who lost for the third time in four games but moved into a tie with the idle Columbus Blue Jackets for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Halak recorded 42 saves.

The teams combined for five goals in a wild, back-and-forth first period.

Tavares scored on the power play at the 4:55 mark to give the Islanders the early lead. Fiala gave the Predators their only lead in regulation by scoring twice in a span of 88 seconds a little more than halfway through the period before Pulock and Cizikas scored in the final 5:55 of the first to once again put New York in front.

Leddy’s second goal in as many games extended the Islanders’ lead to 4-2 at the 3:39 mark of the second. The Predators pulled within 4-3 with 3:35 remaining in the second, when Jarnkrok pounced on a loose puck near the crease and put a shot between Halak’s legs.

--Field Level Media