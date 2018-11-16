Isles' Beauvillier notches hat trick in win over Rangers

Anthony Beauvillier collected his first NHL hat trick Thursday night as the host New York Islanders continued their dominance of the rival New York Rangers with a 7-5 win.

Brock Nelson, Anders Lee, Leo Komarov and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for the Islanders, who have won two straight following a three-game losing streak. The Islanders have won eight in a row against the Rangers dating back to Dec. 6, 2016.

Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss made 36 saves.

Chris Kreider scored twice while Fredrik Claesson, Kevin Hayes and Filip Chytil all scored for the Rangers, who had their seven-game point streak snapped. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist took the loss after giving up five goals on just 17 shots in the first two periods. Alexandar Georgiev stopped five of six shots in relief.

The Rangers jumped out to a 2-0 lead by scoring twice in a 35-second span early in the first period.

Kreider opened the scoring exactly five minutes after the opening faceoff, putting the rebound of his own shot between Greiss’ legs. Claesson then doubled the lead by firing a shot over Greiss’ glove hand.

The Islanders needed just 63 seconds to tie the game around the midway point of the period. Beauvillier, stationed near the net, collected his first goal at 9:35 when he redirected Thomas Hickey’s shot. Nelson then tied the game with his own redirect of a shot by Nick Leddy.

The hosts took their first lead on Beauvillier’s breakaway goal 2:24 into the second. However, the Rangers tied the score just 67 seconds later on a short-handed goal by Hayes.

The Islanders took the lead for good less than two minutes later, when Beauvillier completed his hat trick by getting a stick on Johnny Boychuk’s shot into the crease for a power-play goal.

Another tip-in power-play goal, this one by Lee off a shot by Leddy, extended the Islanders’ lead to two goals with 5:56 left in the middle period.

Komarov gave the Islanders a 6-3 lead 9:56 into the third. Kreider scored on the power play with 6:47 left. Chytil picked up a redirected puck and scored with 2:29 remaining, but Clutterbuck iced the game with an empty-netter with 20.3 seconds left.

—Field Level Media