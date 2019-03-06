Islanders win shootout after losing Lehner

EditorsNote: New 4th graf; goal correction in 9th; fixes in 13th, 14th

Mar 5, 2019; Uniondale, NY, USA; Former NHL player and hall of famer Ted Lindsay is remembered before a game between the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Eberle and Mathew Barzal scored in the shootout as the New York Islanders overcame the loss of goaltender Robin Lehner late in the third period and edged the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Tuesday night in Uniondale, N.Y.

Eberle and Barzal gave the Islanders the win by scoring in nearly identical fashion in the first two rounds of the shootout. Both players moved from their left to right and flicked shots under Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson’s glove.

Thomas Greiss stopped Thomas Chabot with a terrific right pad, and the Islanders secured the win when Bobby Ryan’s attempt sailed wide.

The victory was the 800th of Islanders coach Barry Trotz’s career. He’s the fourth coach to reach that mark.

Greiss made two saves and was awarded the win after replacing Lehner, who exited with an undisclosed injury with 4:40 remaining. Lehner stopped 21 of 24 shots before exiting.

Lehner’s departure came on the controversial play that forced overtime when Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored.

Brady Tkachuk barreled into Lehner after getting by Brock Nelson at the right side of the crease, and Pageau jammed the rebound into the net.

The goal initially counted but after all four officials huddled, it was taken away. Ottawa challenged the ruling, and off-ice officials in Toronto awarded the goal.

The tying goal occurred nearly eight minutes after Zack Smith’s tip-in made it a one-goal game.

Before Ottawa tied it, the Islanders took a 4-2 lead on goals by Nelson, Devon Toews, Anders Lee and Ross Johnston.

Brian Gibbons and Oscar Lindberg scored in the first two periods for Ottawa, which lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Craig Anderson made 34 saves and saw his losing streak extended to a career-high 11 games.

The Islanders went ahead with 11:38 left in the first when Nelson backhanded the rebound of Josh Bailey’s shot over Anderson moments after forcing Smith into a turnover.

Ottawa tied the game 26 seconds into the second on a Gibbons deflection over Lehner, but the Islanders scored the next two goals.

Slideshow (41 Images)

Toews gave the Islanders the lead for good by finishing off a 2-on-1 with Michael Dal Colle 2:34 into the second. A little over three minutes later, Lee tipped Nick Leddy’s drive over Anderson.

Ottawa made it a one-goal game less than a minute after Lee scored when Lindberg tipped a rebound by Lehner. Johnston made it 4-2 when he barreled through traffic and lifted a backhander over Anderson’s right shoulder with 10:02 left.

—Field Level Media