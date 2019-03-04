Flyers skate past Islanders to stay hot

EditorsNote: Corrected Couturier’s spelling in 4th & final graf; Added detail of Washington winning Sunday in 6th graf; Added period detail in 10th graf

Mar 3, 2019; Uniondale, NY, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Ryan Hartman (38) skates around New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk (55) during the first period at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Elliott made 29 saves and four different players scored goals in the first 40 minutes as the Philadelphia Flyers rolled to a 4-1 victory over the host New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon in Uniondale, N.Y.

The Flyers won despite playing without third-leading scorer Jakub Voracek and losing center Nolan Patrick in the opening minutes. Voracek sat out for the first time this season due to a lower-body injury and Patrick exited with an upper-body injury after getting hit in the helmet by the puck on a shot by New York’s Cal Clutterbuck.

Forward Travis Konecny and defenseman Travis Sanheim scored in the opening period for the Flyers, who improved to 17-4-2 since dropping eight straight Dec. 27-Jan. 8.

Scott Laughton and Sean Couturier added goals in the second period for the Flyers, who have scored 10 goals in their last two games.

Elliott came within 4:45 of recording his 39th career shutout and second of the season.

The Islanders lost their second straight following Thursday’s emotional win over former captain John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs. New York also dropped two points behind the Washington Capitals for first place in the Metropolitan Division, with Washington winning Sunday at the New York Rangers.

Defenseman Adam Pelech scored for the Islanders, who lost consecutive regulation games for the first time since Dec. 4-6.

Robin Lehner was pulled for the first time this season after allowing three goals on 13 shots.

New York also lost Clutterbuck after he was hit in the ear by a puck while sitting on the bench in the third period.

The Flyers took a 2-0 lead thanks to some strong individual efforts.

Konecny made it 1-0 with 11:39 remaining in the first when he was sprung on an odd-man rush. He skated by Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield and lifted a shot over Lehner’s right shoulder from the left side of the crease.

A little over 6 1/2 minutes later, Lehner stopped Sanheim’s shot but could not corral the rebound. Sanheim maneuvered by Anthony Beauvillier in the high slot and lifted a shot over Lehner’s glove.

The Flyers chased Lehner with 16:42 left when Laughton put his own rebound in the net. Philadelphia extended the lead to 4-0 on a fluky goal when Couturier’s right skate redirected a cross-ice pass by Oskar Lindblom over Thomas Greiss.

—Field Level Media