Flyers stay hot with win over Islanders

James van Riemsdyk collected a goal and an assist, and five different Philadelphia skaters scored as the visiting Flyers thumped the New York Islanders 5-2 Saturday night.

Goalie Brian Elliott stopped 25 shots for the Flyers, who are on a 5-1-1 run and five points out of a playoff spot.

Philadelphia surrendered the game’s first goal, but took over with five consecutive goals en route to their second win over the Islanders in less than a week.

Ryan Hartman put the Flyers on the board at the 15:20 mark of the opening period, his first goal for his new team. Hartman was set up as he went to the net and his quick shot was stopped, but he batted the puck out of the air.

Van Riemsdyk’s tally with 3.1 seconds remaining in the first frame put the Flyers ahead for good. After Jakub Voracek’s shot was stopped, van Riemsdyk was on the spot for the rebound and his 20th goal of the season.

Sean Couturier made it a 3-1 game 94 seconds into the second period with his team-high 28th of the year, stepping into a one-timer from the top of the circle for the eventual game-winner.

Nolan Patrick extended the lead by burying another loose puck at the 5:35 mark of the middle period, and then Travis Konecny rounded out Philadelphia’s scoring with 2:34 left in the second period by firing from the left face-off dot on an odd-man rush.

Voracek, Travis Sanheim and Shayne Gostisbehere each collected two assists.

Scott Mayfield and Nick Leddy replied for the Islanders, who saw their two-game winning streak snapped and sit second in the Metropolitan Division.

Isles goalie Thomas Greiss took the loss after surrendering five goals on 15 shots through two periods, giving way to Christopher Gibson for the third period. Gibson stopped all 10 shots he faced.

The game took a nasty turn after Voracek caught Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk with a high hit. New York’s players took several runs at Voracek afterward.

