Islanders rally to take series lead over Flyers

Leo Komarov scored the tie-breaking goal in the final seconds of the second period Saturday night for the New York Islanders in a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series in Toronto.

Aug 29, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the center display with Black Lives Matter displayed on it at Scotiabank Arena before game three of the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders . Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Islanders lead the best-of-seven series two games to one. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday night.

The Islanders scored the final three goals of the game.

Matt Martin scored the game-tying goal earlier in the second and Anders Lee added an insurance goal in the third. Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves.

Tyler Pitlick scored in the first for the Flyers. Goalie Carter Hart recorded 26 saves.

The Flyers opened the scoring late in the first. Left winger Scott Laughton shook off Komarov along the boards behind the Islanders net and passed to Pitlick, whose shot sailed through a gaggle of players in front of the ice with 5:42 left.

Mathew Barzal set up the game-tying tally when he beat Kevin Hayes to a puck along the boards in the Flyers zone and passed to Martin, whose shot from point-blank range bounced off the arm of Hart and into the net at the 7:12 mark.

Komarov scored the game-winner in the waning seconds of the period thanks to Derick Brassard, who first grabbed a loose puck out of the air at the blue line and fired a shot that Hart deflected. Brassard then battled for the loose puck with Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen and managed to fire the puck toward the crease as he fell over. The puck ticked off the skate of Komarov, who corralled it and beat Hart with a shot that the goalie was able to slow but not stop with 5.1 seconds left.

Lee put the Islanders up by two with a power play goal 3:41 into the third. He was stationed in front of Hart, took a pass from Jordan Eberle and back-handed a shot past Hart’s stick and off the post.

Hart was pulled to give the Flyers a 6-on-4 chance after Lee drew a penalty for playing without a helmet with 4:10 left, but Philadelphia could get no closer despite firing four shots at Varlamov over the next two minutes.

