Penguins slip past Isles in shootout

Jake Guentzel scored the decisive goal in the fifth round of a shootout Monday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins edged the New York Islanders 2-1 in Uniondale, N.Y.

Phil Kessel scored in the second round of the shootout for the Penguins before Josh Bailey extended the game by scoring in the third round for the Islanders.

The shootout capped a taut defensive battle in which the teams combined for 50 shots — 26 for the Islanders — over the first 65 minutes.

Derick Brassard scored in the third period for the Penguins, who are 3-0-1 in their past four games. Goalie Casey DeSmith made 25 saves in regulation and overtime.

Anthony Beauvillier scored in the second period for the Islanders, who were playing the second of this season’s 21 scheduled home games at Nassau Coliseum — the arena the team called home from 1972 until it moved to Barclays Center in Brooklyn prior to the 2015-16 season. New York will play its other 20 home games at Barclays Center.

Goalie Robin Lehner, making his first start since Nov. 29, recorded 23 saves through regulation and overtime for New York, which is 1-2-1 in its past four games.

After a scoreless first period, the Islanders took advantage of a turnover by the Penguins deep in the Pittsburgh zone to go ahead early in the second. Brassard’s pass was picked off by Mathew Barzal, who dished to Josh Bailey. The New York center then passed across the crease to Beauvillier, who beat DeSmith over his glove at the 6:32 mark.

The Penguins tied the score following a frantic flurry in the opening minutes of the third. After Pittsburgh could not convert a handful of shots in the crease, Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield tried clearing the puck, but Guentzel intercepted it and passed to Brassard, who was stationed to the left of Lehner and tucked the puck into the corner of the net at 2:13.

The Islanders controlled the play most of overtime but could not convert a power play created when Brassard was whistled for tripping Valtteri Filppula deep in the New York zone with 2:48 left. DeSmith lost his stick while making a save during one sequence in the Penguins’ zone, but Pittsburgh was able to clear the puck.

