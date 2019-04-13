Islanders take 2-0 series lead over visiting Penguins

EditorsNote: rewords second graf

Apr 12, 2019; Uniondale, NY, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Zach Aston-Reese (46) plays the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) during the first period of game two of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Eberle and Josh Bailey scored fewer than four minutes apart in the third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Friday night for the New York Islanders, who beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in Uniondale, N.Y.

The Islanders, who have home-ice advantage for the first time since 1988, hold a 2-0 series lead for the first time since they swept the Edmonton Oilers in the 1983 Stanley Cup. Among NHL, NBA and MLB teams, only baseball’s Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates have gone longer without holding a 2-0 series lead.

The Penguins are down 0-2 in a series for the first time since being swept by the Boston Bruins in the 2013 Eastern Conference finals.

Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Eberle, who was held without a goal in his only previous playoff experience with the Oilers in 2017, flipped a backhand past Matt Murray to give the Islanders the lead at the 7:54 mark of the third period.

The Islanders were 0-for-5 on the power play and 12 seconds away from another empty man-advantage before Bailey put home the rebound of a shot by Anders Lee with 8:22 remaining in the game.

Erik Gudbranson got the Penguins on the board with the game’s first goal in the second period. Murray recorded 31 saves.

Anthony Beauvillier followed that up with a score for the Islanders. Goalie Robin Lehner made 32 saves.

The Islanders outshot the Penguins 11-7 in the first period and squandered a five-on-three power play early in the second, when Sidney Crosby (hooking) and Gudbranson (high sticking) were whistled 66 seconds apart. New York’s best chance came seconds before the two-man advantage ended when Lee’s backhand at the doorstep was turned back by Murray.

The Penguins then struck first when Gudbranson’s shot from the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo just in front of the blue line ticked off the stick of Islanders center Leo Komarov and sailed past Lehner, who was screened by teammate Nick Leddy as well as Pittsburgh right winger Patric Hornqvist with 9:24 left in the second period.

The Islanders needed just under three minutes to respond. Beauvillier fed Mathew Barzal, whose shot at point-blank range was kicked away by Murray. But Beauvillier crashed the net and poked the puck into the net as Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson crashed into Barzal behind the net. That set off a fracas with every player on the ice except the goalies. Pettersson and Barzal were each whistled for roughing.

—Field Level Media