C Mathew Barzal scored in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim. It was the ninth goal of the season for the rookie.

C John Tavares scored twice in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim.

LW Shane Prince made his season debut Thursday after ankle surgery in August.

LW Andrew Ladd scored in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim. Ladd’s goal gave New York a 4-3 lead at 7:52 of the third period.

D Thomas Hickey returned Thursday after missing five games because of an upper-body injury.