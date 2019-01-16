Filppula lifts Isles past Blues in OT

Valtteri Filppula scored 1:37 into overtime Tuesday night as the host New York Islanders edged the St. Louis Blues 2-1.

Filppula’s fresh set of legs proved to be the difference after the Islanders controlled the puck for all of the extra session and set the tone for the overtime’s only shift change.

New York center Mathew Barzal took a pass from Anthony Beauvillier and skated back toward center ice as Beauvillier dashed toward the bench, where Filppula was waiting to take his spot on the ice.

Filppula was alone for a couple seconds as the Blues swapped out defenseman Alex Pietrangelo for Vince Dunn. Barzal hit an open Filppula in stride, and the center, with Dunn in desperate pursuit, shuffled the puck for a couple steps before he fired a shot that sailed beyond the grasp of goalie Jordan Binnington and into the far corner of the net.

It was the first overtime goal for Filppula in 1,077 NHL games (regular season and postseason combined).

Jordan Eberle scored his 200th career goal in the first period for the Islanders, who have won two straight and 12 of 15. Goalie Robin Lehner recorded 30 saves.

David Perron scored in the third period for the Blues, who had a season-high three-game winning streak snapped. Binnington, who won his first three NHL starts last week, made 23 saves.

Eberle gave the Islanders the lead by capping a flurry off a faceoff deep in the Blues’ zone. St. Louis center Ryan O’Reilly actually won the draw from New York’s Anders Lee, but the puck skittered into the crease, where Lee tried to jam it past Binnington. The goalie stopped the shot but was caught sprawled across the goalmouth. Eberle came in from behind and calmly flicked a backhander over the prone Binnington 8:43 into the game.

The Blues tied the game following a nifty end-to-end sequence early in the third period. Jay Bouwmeester dumped the puck behind the Islanders’ net to O’Reilly, who dished to Perron, who fired a shot over Lehner’s arm at the 6:07 mark. The goal extended Perron’s point streak to 12 games (six goals, nine assists).

