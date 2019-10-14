Islanders beat Blues on Toews' OT goal

Devon Toews scored 1:13 into overtime Monday afternoon to cap a frantic late comeback by the New York Islanders, who edged the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in Uniondale, N.Y.

The Islanders were outshot 17-13 in the first two periods and trailed 2-0 until Brock Nelson scored with 5:31 left in regulation. Anders Lee forced overtime with 26.5 seconds left.

Mathew Barzal set up the game-winning goal by skating around the back of the net and firing a pass to Toews, whose shot sailed under the arm of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington.

Goalie Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for the Islanders, who outshot the Blues 19-6 in third period and overtime.

Brayden Schenn scored in the first period and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the third period for the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues, who lost the final two games of a four-game road trip. Binnington recorded 29 saves.

Schenn was credited with the game’s first goal 6:48 into the first period. The center fired a pass from the left faceoff circle into a gaggle of players in the crease. Islanders left winger Anthony Beauvillier went to the ice to try to block the pass, but the puck sailed by him and tipped off the stick of New York defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who was battling for position with Tarasenko, and fluttered past Greiss.

The Islanders were whistled for their first penalty 3:23 into the third, when Derick Brassard was whistled for hooking. The Blues took advantage by doubling the lead 90 seconds later, when Tarasenko fired a shot from the left faceoff circle past Greiss, who was screened by teammate Ryan Pulock.

Nelson finally ended Binnington’s shutout bid after Michael Dal Colle picked off a pass deep in the Islanders zone and dished to Nelson, who fired a shot under Binnington’s arm.

With Greiss pulled for the extra attacker, the Islanders tied the score when Lee’s shot just to the left of the net ticked off the stick of Alexander Steen and into the net.

