Nosek goal lifts Golden Knights over Islanders

Tomas Nosek scored the tie-breaking goal early in the third period and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Nosek put back the rebound of an Oscar Lindberg shot to cap a sequence that began when Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter stole the puck from Islanders center Jordan Eberle deep in the New York zone.

Nosek’s goal ensured the Golden Knights would begin a four-game Eastern Conference road swing on a winning note. Vegas will visit the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets on a trip that wraps up on Monday.

Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson also scored the Golden Knights, who earned their first career win against the Islanders. New York was the only team Vegas had not beaten since joining the NHL last season.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves as the Golden Knights won for the 10th time in 13 games (10-3-0).

Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech scored for the Islanders, who have lost two straight (0-1-1) and six of eight (2-4-2). Goalie Robin Lehner recorded 14 saves.

The teams traded goals in the first four minutes of the first period.

The Golden Knights scored a power-play goal just 34 seconds in when Marchessault fired a shot under Lehner’s glove from the left circle. The Islanders tied it at 3:17 when Johnny Boychuk skated towards the back of the Vegas net before passing into the crease to Beauvillier, who beat Fleury from point-blank range.

Turnovers led to a goal for each team in the second period.

New York’s Mathew Barzal picked off a pass near center ice and dished to Pelech, who fired a shot under Fleury’s leg with 8:41 left in the period.

Vegas’ Karlsson single-handedly created the tying goal 5:12 later when he intercepted a pass by Nick Leddy, skated a few steps and scored from the faceoff circle.

The start of the third period was delayed more than 15 minutes by a power outage at Barclays Center.

Nosek’s eventual game-winner came just 3:32 in the third.

