Soaring Jets strike quickly in 3rd to down Islanders

Jacob Trouba and Adam Lowry scored in a 22-second span early in the third period Tuesday night for the visiting Winnipeg Jets, who capped a perfect Big Apple road trip by beating the New York Islanders 3-1.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored an empty-netter with 2.1 seconds left for the Jets, who beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in overtime Saturday and edged the New York Rangers by the same score in the shootout Sunday. Winnipeg has won four in a row overall.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves.

Anders Lee scored early in the third period for the Islanders, who lost in their first game at Barclays Center since beginning to split their home schedule between the Brooklyn arena and Nassau Coliseum. New York edged the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night in its first game at the Coliseum since 2015.

Thomas Greiss recorded 21 saves for the Islanders.

Hellebuyck and Greiss combined to stop all 38 shots they faced in the first two periods. Greiss made the most impressive effort late in the second period, when he preserved the scoreless duel with a stick save of a shot by Kyle Conner, whose shot was going into the open left corner of the net before Greiss instinctively lunged and deflected the puck.

The teams quickly began making up for lost time in the third, though. Lee, stationed in front of the net, put the Islanders ahead when he put back Brock Nelson’s shot, which had bounced off Lee, at 1:33.

But the Jets tied the score and took the lead with a pair of quick goals over the next three minutes. Trouba put Winnipeg on the board with a power play score at the 3:39 mark by firing a shot between a gaggle of players in front of Greiss. The power play was generated when Islanders center Mathew Barzal was whistled for holding an opponent’s stick.

A turnover near center ice led to the go-ahead goal by Lowry, who buried the rebound when Brandon Tanev’s shot was deflected by Greiss.

