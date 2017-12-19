Preview: Ducks at Rangers

The New York Rangers expect to have one of their top goal scorers back in the lineup Tuesday as they seek their third straight win when they host the Anaheim Ducks. Mika Zibanejad, who is tied for second on the team with 11 tallies, hopes to be back on the ice after missing nine games with a concussion.

New York has bounced back from a pair of losses with back-to-back victories, defeating Los Angeles at home on Friday and edging Boston in overtime on the road the following day. Anaheim kicked off its six-game road trip with a triumph in St. Louis but has lost two straight, including a 5-3 setback at New Jersey on Monday. Former Devil Adam Henrique gave the Ducks a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, but the club allowed four unanswered goals - three in the third - as its seven-game point streak (3-0-4) came to an end. Henrique, who also set up a tally on Monday, has recorded four goals and four assists in nine contests since being acquired from New Jersey on Nov. 30.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (14-12-8): Andrew Cogliano ended his nine-game drought Monday by notching an assist, which was the 200th of his career. The 30-year-old left wing had not set up a tally since Nov. 27 at Chicago, where he recorded a pair of assists. Jakob Silfverberg scored his third goal in four games but remains one assist shy of 100 in the NHL.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (18-12-3): Zibanejad was a full participant at forward in practice on Monday for the first time since being injured and skated on a line with Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich. “It was another step today, to practice and practice on my line,” Zibanejad told the team’s website. “So far, so good. I‘m staying positive. ... Whatever the docs say. If I‘m good to go, then I want to be ready.” Michael Grabner has scored two of his team-leading 16 goals and added an assist during his three-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks captain C Ryan Getzlaf has registered a goal and two assists in four games since returning from a fractured cheekbone.

2. New York D Nick Holden’s next point will be the 100th of his career.

3. John Gibson is expected to be in net for Anaheim after veteran G Ryan Miller suffered his first regulation loss of the season (3-1-4) on Monday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Ducks 2