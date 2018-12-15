Coyotes storm back down 3-0 to beat Rangers in OT

Derek Stepan scored with 32 seconds remaining in overtime as the Arizona Coyotes stormed back from a three-goal deficit and ended a nine-game road losing streak to the New York Rangers with a 4-3 victory on Friday night.

Stepan gave Arizona its first win over the Rangers in New York since Dec. 2007 when he finished off an odd-man rush and lifted a wrist shot from the right circle over former teammate Henrik Lundqvist’s right pad while using New York defenseman Brady Skjei as a screen.

Stepan’s dramatic tally also ended Arizona’s four-game losing streak and a nine-game overall skid to the Rangers since Oct. 3, 2013. It was Arizona’s first overtime win against the Rangers since Nov. 2, 1986 and the franchise’s first overtime win at Madison Square Garden.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson forced overtime by tying the game with 3:01 remaining when his slap shot from the right circle whizzed over Lundqvist and off the left post.

Stepan also set up Josh Archibald’s wrist shot from the high slot to make it a one-goal game with 6:49 remaining. Defenseman Jordan Oesterle started the comeback with a power-play goal midway through the second.

Backup goaltender Adin Hill made 27 saves for Arizona.

Pavel Buchnevich, Kevin Hayes and Mika Zibanejad scored power-play goals for New York as the Rangers blew a 3-0 lead on home ice for the second straight time. The Rangers also fell to 2-5-2 in their last nine games since a 5-0 win over the New York Islanders on Nov. 21.

Lundqvist made 30 saves on a night when the Rangers scored three power-play goals for the first time since Nov. 6, 2017, against Columbus.

The Rangers went ahead 4:01 into the game when Jimmy Vesey moved the puck from behind the net to Filip Chytil. With multiple defenders approaching, Chytil slid the puck through the slot to Buchnevich, who fired a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle by Hill’s left pad.

New York took a 2-0 lead with 2:34 remaining when Hayes deflected Mats Zuccarello’s no-look pass into the vacated right side of the net.

The Rangers went up 3-0 on Zibanejad’s wrist shot from above the right circle 5:48 into the second period but Arizona scored nearly five minutes later when Oesterle’s slap shot from near the blue line trickled past Lundqvist.

Archibald made it a one-goal game with 6:49 left by converting Stepan’s pass by Lundqvist’s pad.

