Rangers edge Bruins in 7-round shootout

Tony DeAngelo scored in the seventh round of a shootout Wednesday night for the New York Rangers, who stormed back from a two-goal, third-period deficit to edge the visiting Boston Bruins 4-3.

Feb 6, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates scoring a goal with Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in front of Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Neither team scored in the first two shootout rounds before the Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad and the Bruins’ Brad Marchand exchanged goals in the third round. After three more scoreless rounds, DeAngelo beat Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak before David Krejci misfired for Boston.

Zibanejad scored in the first period before Danton Heinen, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron scored in the second to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead. The Rangers forced overtime when Kevin Hayes and Filip Chytil scored in a span of 3:17 in the third period.

Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves through regulation and overtime for the Rangers, who ended a two-game losing streak.

Halak recorded 36 saves in regulation and overtime for the Bruins, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Rangers went ahead with 2:15 left in the first, when the red-hot Zibanejad swooped in between the faceoff circles and fired a shot that sailed past Halak’s glove. Zibanejad has 10 goals and 16 points since Jan. 15.

The Bruins scored three times in a span of fewer than five minutes in the second half of the second period. Heinen opened the sequence at 10:37, when his redirect of a slap shot by Matt Grzelcyk fluttered over Georgiev’s shoulder and into the net.

Pastrnak put the Bruins ahead just 1:12 later, when he was stationed in the crease, took a feed from Krejci and beat Georgiev from point-blank range. Boston extended the lead to 3-1 on a power-play goal by Bergeron, who redirected Torey Krug’s slap shot with 4:49 left.

The Rangers tied the game in quick fashion in the third.

Hayes capped an end-to-end rush by putting back the rebound of a Jimmy Vesey shot at the 9:24 mark. New York tied the game with 8:19 remaining, when Pavel Buchnevich’s shot glanced off the left post and skittered to Chytil, who fired the puck off the right post and into the net as Halak was left sprawling in front of the net.

—Field Level Media