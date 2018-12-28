Dubois' OT winner leads Jackets over Rangers

Pierre-Luc Dubois stunned the New York Rangers by scoring 31 seconds into overtime as the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-3 victory on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets won it when Dubois got past Kevin Hayes, eluded a stick check from behind and got enough of his shot from the left doorstep to trickle off Henrik Lundqvist’s right arm and into the net.

The Blue Jackets forced overtime when Zach Werenski scored the tying goal with 2:20 remaining. Werenski’s wrist shot deflected off Rangers defenseman Marc Staal’s stick and under Lundqvist.

Werenski’s game-tying goal occurred about two minutes after New York’s Ryan Strome had a goal taken away following a successful Columbus challenge.

The Rangers took a 3-2 lead with 7:54 left when Chris Kreider netted his second goal of the game.

Kreider scored by trailing a rush by defenseman Brady Skjei, who sped up the ice unimpeded from behind his own net. Skjei’s shot deflected off a Blue Jackets defender’s skate, and Kreider finished the play with a wrist shot from the middle of the slot, causing Columbus coach John Tortorella to start yelling profanities at his team.

Jimmy Vesey scored in the first period for the Rangers while Kreider first tallied during a power play in the second period. Hayes set up both goals to run his career-high points streak to eight games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and David Savard scored in the first period for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves in his first start since Dec. 11.

Lundqvist made 25 saves in the loss.

Columbus scored first for the sixth straight game when Boone Jenner threaded a cross-ice pass through the slot to Bjorkstrand, who ripped a wrist shot under Lundqvist with 10:43 remaining in the first.

The Rangers tied it with 6:01 left when Hayes slid the puck through the slot on an odd-man rush to Vesey, who put the puck by a sprawling Korpisalo.

Columbus regained the lead with 3:52 left when Savard’s wrist shot from the left circle whizzed by Lundqvist’s stick for his first goal in 28 games.

The Rangers tied the game 1:45 into the second when Kreider deflected a pass by Mats Zuccarello under Korpisalo.

