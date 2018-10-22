Rittich stops 44 shots as Flames rout Rangers

EditorsNote: Fixed typo in 8th graf (off sted of); Fixes first name for Vladislav Namestikov in 10th graf; Changes five to fifth in 12th graf

Johnny Gaudreau scored a pair of highlight-reel goals in the first two periods, and backup goaltender David Rittich made 19 of his career-high 44 saves in the third period as the visiting Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 4-1 Sunday night.

Garnet Hathaway scored the other two Calgary goals.

Gaudreau became the 16th player to record at least 300 points for the Flames by scoring with three minutes left in the first period and with 5:05 left in the second.

Gaudreau reached the milestone in his 320th career game, becoming the sixth-fastest Flame to do so.

It was Gaudreau’s 17th career game with at least two goals and first since Nov. 9 against Detroit.

The 25-year-old left winger gave the Flames a 1-0 lead by doing a spin move in the slot and putting a backhander over goaltender Henrik Lundqvist’s glove.

Gaudreau made it 3-0 by making a move through the slot on New York defenseman Brady Skjei and lifting a wrist shot over Lundqvist’s stick.

Hathaway tipped the puck past Lundqvist about 2 1/2 minutes before Gaudreau’s second goal and finished off a breakaway with 1:53 remaining in the game, causing Lundqvist to slam his stick in frustration on the net.

In his second appearance of the season and 25th of his career, Rittich survived early barrages in each of the first two periods and stopped the first 27 shots before allowing a power-play goal to Mika Zibanejad 6:41 into the third.

A few minutes after losing his bid for a first career shutout, Rittich made pad saves on Jesper Fast and Chris Kreider. With 10 minutes remaining, Rittich made a sprawling left pad and glove save on a point-blank shot by Vladislav Namestikov. With about 6 1/2 minutes left, Rittich robbed Cody McLeod on a point-blank attempt.

Rittich continued making saves, frustrating the Rangers to the point where rookie Filip Chytil looked to the sky after his backhand attempt was denied with about four minutes left.

The Flames won for the fifth time in the past seven games and scored at least three goals for the seventh consecutive game. Calgary also won in New York for the first time in seven meetings since Nov. 22, 2010.

The Rangers lost their second straight game and allowed each goal after a turnover.

—Field Level Media