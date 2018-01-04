Blackhawks look Sharp in win over Rangers

Patrick Sharp scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks pulled away for a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Nick Schmaltz, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane also scored for the Blackhawks, who registered three-plus goals for the third straight game after failing to do so in each of the previous three contests. Chicago (19-14-6) improved to 9-9-4 on the road.

Nick Holden and Mika Zibanejad scored in a losing effort for the Rangers. New York (21-14-5) dropped to 15-7-3 on its home ice and lost in regulation for only the second time in the past nine games.

Blackhawks goaltender Jeff Glass earned his second win in three career games, all of which have come in the past week with No. 1 netminder Corey Crawford out due to an injury. The 32-year-old turned aside 23 of 25 shots, including a point-blank attempt from Rangers left winger Rick Nash in the final two minutes when New York pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist fell to 18-10-4 despite making 30 saves on 33 shots.

Chicago opened the scoring on Hinostroza’s second goal of the season with 3:51 to go in the first period. Two minutes later, New York evened the score at 1 on a long slap shot from Holden.

Schmaltz broke the tie midway through the second period with his eighth goal of the season and his second in the past four games. The Rangers clawed back again on a slap shot by Zibanejad for his 12th goal.

Sharp put Chicago on top for good 2:24 into the third period. His snap shot from the left circle hit the underside of the crossbar and ricocheted into the net for his fourth goal of the season and his first since Nov. 27. The 36-year-old has struggled badly this season and recently sat out several games as a healthy scratch.

Toews added an empty-net goal with 53.4 seconds remaining to make it a two-goal game. Kane flicked a backhand shot into the back of an empty net with 4.9 seconds left to finish the scoring.

