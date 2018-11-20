Rangers nip Stars to extend home win streak

Rookie Filip Chytil scored for the fourth consecutive game, netting the tiebreaking goal early in the third period Monday as the New York Rangers ran their home winning streak to six games with a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Chytil gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead with 15:28 remaining. The 19-year-old became the first teenager to score in four straight games in team history while helping New York improve to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.

He put New York ahead by getting a wrist shot to go past backup goaltender Anton Khudobin from the middle of the slot while being closely draped by Dallas defender Joel Hanley.

Chytil’s latest goal occurred after defenseman Brendan Smith batted down a clearing attempt by Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell from deep inside the Stars’ defensive zone.

Jimmy Vesey scored the tying goal for the Rangers, who own the NHL’s longest home winning streak this season.

Tyler Seguin tallied for the Stars, who dropped to 1-3-0 in their past four road games and mustered a season-low 17 shots.

Henrik Lundqvist made 16 saves and picked up his 439th career win. He preserved the one-goal margin by making a glove save on Alexander Radulov with 89 seconds left, holding onto the puck with Jason Spezza looming nearby.

Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop made 12 saves of 13 shots before leaving after the second period due to a lower-body injury. Khudobin made nine saves on 10 shots before being pulled for the extra attacker with 2:17 remaining.

Dallas took a 1-0 lead 2:17 into the second period, moments after Bishop robbed Brett Howden on a short-handed breakaway. With Jamie Benn parked right in front of Lundqvist, Seguin scored when his wrist shot from above the right faceoff dot sailed by Lundqvist’s left arm.

The Rangers tied it on a terrific effort by Vesey with 10:22 remaining in the middle period. Vesey made a cross-ice feed to Marc Staal through the slot, took the return feed and with Dallas defenseman Roman Polak draped him, then put a backhander past Bishop while falling to the ice.

