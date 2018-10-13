Oilers beat Rangers 2-1 for first win

EditorsNote: Minor tweaks to lede, 2nd graf

Connor McDavid scored a power-play goal 6:23 into the third period and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers picked up their first win of the season by recording a 2-1 victory over the host New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

McDavid has either scored or assisted on all of Edmonton’s five goals this season, and he helped the Oilers avoid starting 0-3 for the third time in five seasons.

McDavid scored the tiebreaking goal when he put a backhander — after getting a cross-ice pass from Leon Draisaitl while positioned at the left side of the net — in the low slot off Henrik Lundqvist’s left leg.

Before scoring his 19th game-winning goal, McDavid recorded the secondary assist on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ first goal of the season in the opening period.

Former Rangers goaltender Cam Talbot made 23 saves. Most of his saves were in the opening two periods as the Oilers had three power plays in the final 20 minutes.

Talbot’s biggest save occurred with about 10 minutes remaining when he recovered after leaving the net vacant briefly. He returned in time to make a sprawling save and smother Filip Chytil’s shot just before it went over the goal line.

Talbot finished off the win by stacking the pads to stop a shot from Mika Zibanejad with 9.9 seconds remaining after the Rangers pulled Lundqvist.

Zibanejad scored in the opening period for the Rangers but also hit two posts in the first 20 minutes.

On the 13th anniversary of his first career win, Lundqvist made 25 saves as the Rangers saw their team-record five-game winning streak against the Oilers stopped and dropped to 1-4 under new coach David Quinn.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead when defenseman Marc Staal gained possession following an Edmonton turnover at the other end of the ice. Staal made a centering pass through the slot, and from near the crease, Zibanejad one-timed the puck over Talbot with 7:11 remaining in the first period.

Edmonton tied the game thanks to some effective passing with 5:43 left. McDavid made a cross-ice feed to Darnell Nurse from near the half-boards, and Nurse’s pass was deflected by Nugent-Hopkins over Lundqvist’s stick.

—Field Level Media