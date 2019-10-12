Oilers stay perfect, beat Rangers with record comeback

Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 10:16 remaining and Leon Draisaitl collected two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers dominated the third period and remained unbeaten with a 4-1 victory over the host New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Oct 12, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) carries the puck as New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) pursues during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Oilers improved to 5-0 for the first time since the 1985-86 season and became the first team in NHL history to open a season with five straight wins while overcoming a deficit in each contest.

McDavid scored his fourth goal of the season and notched his seventh point on the power play after drawing an interference penalty on Brendan Lemieux. McDavid also scored 84 seconds after Edmonton killed off his tripping penalty.

The game-winner came when Draisaitl made a pass through the offensive zone to McDavid, who was parked at the left side of the net. McDavid intended to finish the sequence by connecting with James Neal at the other side of the net, but the pass deflected off New York defenseman Jacob Trouba and into the net past goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

Draisaitl scored with 6:48 remaining to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead, jamming a rebound under Lundqvist after the Rangers were unable to clear the puck in front of the net. He added an empty net goal with 14.5 seconds left.

Mike Smith made 20 saves as Edmonton beat the Rangers for the third straight time.

Smith also made two key stops in between Edmonton’s two goals in the third. He made a terrific glove save on Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei’s shot from the left point with about 7 1/2 minutes left and prevented Lias Andersson from jamming a rebound through seconds later.

Rookie Kaapo Kakko gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead in the first period when he raced to the net, got the puck back from Ryan Strome, made a slick move past defenseman Oscar Klefbom and lifted a backhander into the net.

Klefbom scored with 13:15 left in the second by lifting wrist shot from above the left circle through traffic that went over a screened Lundqvist.

New York, which was denied a 3-0 start after having six days off since a 4-1 win in Ottawa last Saturday.

Lundqvist finished with 23 saves.

—Field Level Media