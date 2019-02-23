Rangers score early, top Devils 5-2

Chris Kreider scored a goal and had a nifty power-play assist as the New York Rangers scored three times in the first period and recorded a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils Saturday afternoon in their final home game before the trade deadline.

Feb 23, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammates during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers rebounded nicely from a flat showing in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Thursday and beat the Devils for the second time this season thanks to Kreider, who scored his 25th goal and recorded his 13th multi-point game.

Kreider set up Ryan Strome’s power-play tally with 11:06 remaining by getting to the right side of the net and making a no-look pass through the crease. Strome finished off the play by coming from the back of the net and lifting the puck into the vacated left side of the net to make it 2-0.

Kreider then scored his first goal in nine games about 6 1/2 minutes later by jamming his own rebound past Cory Schneider to make it 3-0.

Jimmy Vesey was moved up to the first line with Kreider and Mika Zibanejad and scored New York’s first goal. Vesey was on the top line in place of Mats Zuccarello, who along with Kevin Hayes and defenseman Adam McQuaid, are expected to be dealt by the deadline.

Defenseman Brady Skjei scored the fourth goal midway through the third period and Strome capped the win with an empty-net tally in the final seconds.

Backup goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was barely tested until the third period and made 19 saves. The Devils scratched Marcus Johansson, who may be traded before Monday. Before the game, the Devils traded Ben Lovejoy to Dallas for Connor Carrick in a swap of defensemen.

Schneider made his third straight start after stopping 64 of 65 shots in wins over Ottawa and Buffalo. He allowed four goals on 33 shots.

Kenny Agostino and defenseman Andy Greene scored for New Jersey.

Before Kreider’s two plays resulted in a 3-0 lead, the Rangers scored after their first power play expired.

Defenseman Anthony DeAngelo’s shot from the point caromed off Pavel Buchnevich, who tried to jam the puck under Schneider. Vesey picked up the loose puck and swept it under Schneider during a goalmouth scramble.

After New Jersey scored, Skjei ended a 27-game drought when he lifted a slap shot from the left point into the net as Kreider parked himself by the net and screened Schneider. The Devils challenged because they thought Kreider committed goaltender interference but the goal was upheld.

New Jersey scored a second goal off a Rangers turnover when Greene lifted a wrist shot over Georgiev with 7:01 remaining.

—Field Level Media