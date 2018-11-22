Rangers blank Isles to extend home streak

Filip Chytil scored a goal in his fifth consecutive game, Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, and Alexandar Georgiev recorded his first career shutout as the New York Rangers rolled to a 5-0 win over the visiting New York Islanders on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers won their seventh straight home game and are now 9-1-1 in their past 11 outings overall.

Georgiev turned away 29 shots in his first-ever appearance against the Islanders.

The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Islanders versus their New York City neighbors that included a 7-5 victory at Barclays Center in Brooklyn last Thursday. The Islanders had won 12 of their past 13 games against the Rangers (12-1-0) since Dec. 2, 2015.

Overall, the Islanders have dropped five of their past seven games.

The Rangers started the game well, scoring twice in the first four minutes and three times before the halfway mark of the first period.

Chytil got the barrage started just 29 seconds into the game when his attempted pass deflected back to his stick before he beat Islander goaltender Robin Lehner (22 saves). Kevin Shattenkirk and Kreider got assists on the tally.

Cody McLeod added to the Rangers’ lead at the 3:30 mark when he tipped Tony DeAngelo’s shot from the point shot past Lehner for his first goal with the team.

Neal Pionk pushed the Rangers’ lead to 3-0 with 8:40 elapsed when he ripped a slap shot past Lehner and low to the blocker side for a power-play goal. Pionk’s shot from the dead center of the zone came after a long rebound of a shot by Vladislav Namestnikov and after an assist by Mika Zibanejad.

The Rangers added a fourth goal when Kevin Hayes took a drop pass from Shattenkirk and made a subtle move around Lehner before slipping it the puck into the net with 2:43 to play in the second period.

Kreider finished off the Islanders with a garbage-time goal at the 16:19 mark of the third period after an assist from Zibanejad.

Next up for the Rangers is a trip to Philadelphia on Black Friday afternoon. The Islanders remain in the area for a game in Newark against the New Jersey Devils, also on Friday.

—Field Level Media