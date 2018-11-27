Rangers ride strong 3rd period to win over Sens

EditorsNote: resent with two changes for clarification

Lias Andersson and Chris Kreider scored a little under five minutes apart early in the third period, and the New York Rangers continued their success on home ice with a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

Andersson snapped a 1-1 tie 3:26 into the third by tipping a wrist shot from Ryan Strome into the net for his second career goal. His goal was upheld after Ottawa challenged it, contending Andersson committed goaltender interference.

Kreider scored for the seventh time in his past 11 games, netting his team-leading 13th goal with 11:42 left by finishing off an odd-man rush with rookie Filip Chytil.

Ottawa defenseman Cody Ceci was unable to chip the puck off the boards in the Senators’ offensive zone, and Kevin Hayes gained possession near the blue line. Hayes sprung Chytil on an odd-man rush. Chytil made a cross-ice pass as Ottawa’s Ben Harpur tried to defend, and Kreider finished off the play with a wrist shot past goalie Craig Anderson’s right arm before Ceci could defend the play.

Marc Staal and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who improved to 8-1-0 in their past nine home games and 10-4-0 overall on home ice. Staal’s goal was his first in 95 games since Oct. 7, 2017.

Zibanejad capped New York’s latest home win, providing an empty-net goal with 89 seconds remaining.

Mark Stone scored twice for Ottawa, which dropped its fourth straight. Stone scored in the first period and again with 2:43 remaining after Anderson was pulled for the extra attacker.

Henrik Lundqvist made 29 saves as the Rangers rebounded from back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals. He protected the two-goal lead with several point-blank stops in the final five minutes before Stone scored on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle while falling to the ice.

Anderson stopped 29 shots and lost his fourth consecutive start as Ottawa increased its league-worst total to 104 goals allowed.

The Rangers opened the scoring with 9:05 left in the first period. Zibanejad stripped defenseman Dylan DeMelo in the left corner and made a cross-ice feed to Staal, who lifted a wrist shot off Anderson’s pads and into the net.

Ottawa tied it a little over two minutes later following a New York turnover near the neutral zone. Lundqvist made a save on Colin White’s tip-in attempt, but Stone swept the rebound into the vacated net. The goal was upheld after the Rangers challenged for goaltender interference.

