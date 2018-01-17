Nash scores twice for Rangers in rout of Flyers

Rick Nash scored two goals and the New York Rangers had little trouble dispatching the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

J.T. Miller, Paul Carey and Michael Grabner also scored for the Rangers, who had struggled mightily in their previous two home games, a 5-2 loss to Chicago on Jan. 3 and a 7-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The Rangers are 4-5-2 over their last 11 games.

New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was sharp, stopping 25 of 26 shots. Lundqvist earned his 20th win of the season and extended an impressive streak of picking up at least 20 victories in 13 consecutive seasons.

Jordan Weal scored for the Flyers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play and goaltender Brian Elliott stopped only 16 of 21 shots. Coach Dave Hakstol pulled Elliott and replaced him with Michal Neuvirth in the third period.

The Rangers began the night one point behind the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference while the Flyers were two points behind.

The only troubling news for the Rangers on this night was the reported loss of defenseman Marc Staal after the second period with a lower body injury.

Weal scored for the Flyers early in the first period but the Rangers responded with five unanswered goals -- three in the first.

Nash tied the game with 13:30 remaining for his 10th goal of the season and his first after a 12-game streak without a goal. Miller then converted on a power play with 3:10 left, giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

With just 9.4 seconds left in the opening period, Carey broke free and scored short-handed for a 3-1 advantage.

The Rangers kept the pressure on midway through the second when Grabner notched his 20th goal of the season for a 4-1 lead.

Nash’s second goal of the game - and 11th of the season -- pushed the lead to 5-1 with 2:32 left in the second.

New York led 21-16 in shots on goal through two periods and 29-26 by the end of the game.

--Field Level Media