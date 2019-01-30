Stolarz, Flyers shut out Rangers

EditorsNote: Corrects time of Lindblom’s goal

Jan 29, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz (41) makes a save on a shot by New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Stolarz made his homecoming to the New York area a winning one Tuesday night in the Flyers’ 1-0 victory over the New York Rangers, becoming the latest Philadelphia goalie to author a surprisingly stout performance.

Oskar Lindblom scored in the first period for the Flyers, who have won five straight. The Rangers’ three-game winning streak ended with the loss.

Stolarz, who grew up about 35 miles away from Madison Square Garden in Edison, N.J., made a career-high 38 saves in his first appearance for the Flyers since he sustained a lower body injury Dec. 15. It was the second NHL shutout for Stolarz, who also blanked the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 11, 2016.

The Rangers peppered Stolarz throughout a third period in which they outshot the Flyers 13-4. Stolarz stopped Brendan Smith at point-blank range with 2:02 left and survived a fluky opportunity with 57 seconds remaining, when Vladislav Namestnikov’s redirect bounced over the top of the net.

Stolarz is the third Flyers goalie to post a shutout this season; Brian Elliott and Calvin Pickard have one apiece, as well. He is one of seven men to start in net for Philadelphia this season, already tied for the most goaltenders used by an NHL team in a single season. The Quebec Nordiques (1989-90), St. Louis Blues (2002-03) and Los Angeles Kings (2007-08) also had seven starting goalies.

The Flyers’ top goalie this season, rookie Carter Hart, sat out Tuesday after being in net for each of Philadelphia’s previous four wins, including a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves while taking a hard-luck loss for the Rangers.

Lindblom capped a Flyers flurry by scoring the game’s only goal a mere 100 seconds into the contest.

After Sean Couturier’s shot sailed over the net, Lindblom corralled the puck, skated around the net and passed back into the crease. Both Jakub Voracek and Couturier put shots on net before Lindblom backhanded a rebound over Georgiev’s arm and into the top of the net.

