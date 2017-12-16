New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

LW Chris Kreider’s goal ended New York’s five-game power-play drought during their win against the Kings Friday. D Kevin Shattenkirk’s shot bounced off Kreider in front of the net and past goaltender Jonathan Quick at 10:23 of the first period to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

C Mika Zibanejad (concussion) missed his eighth consecutive game and is not expected to play Saturday when the Rangers visit the Boston Bruins.

LW Rich Nash scored an unassisted goal with 3:27 remaining in regulation that broke a tie and helped vault the Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Kings. The story of Nash’s season has been the inability to finish on an abundance of great scoring chances. He entered Friday with just eight goals on 97 shots, tied for the 21st most in the league, and a shooting percentage about four points below his career numbers. But with the game on the line, Nash picked an opportune time to score his ninth goal. He and multiple tiple dangerous opportunities to score in the first period but was unable to finish. ”In the first period, he had three great looks,“ Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. ”He wasn’t able to hit the net and bury it. But at the right time, he came up real big for us.

G Henrik Lundqvist stopped 33 of 35 shots in Firiday’s win over the Kings.