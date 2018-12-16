Tuch's OT winner lifts Golden Knights over Rangers

Alex Tuch scored with 2:49 remaining in overtime, and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Tuch scored his 12th goal when he waited for Henrik Lundqvist to go down and then lifted a wrist shot under Lundqvist’s left arm to finish off an odd-man rush with Paul Statsny, moments after Colin Miller intercepted Mats Zuccarello’s centering pass in front of the Vegas net.

Tuch’s fourth goal in six games gave the Golden Knights their fifth win in the last seven games (5-1-1). Vegas also improved to 10-2-1 in its last 13 games.

Reilly Smith, Statsny and William Carrier scored in regulation as Vegas rebounded from blowing a three-goal lead in Friday’s overtime loss at New Jersey.

Chris Kreider scored the tying goal early in the third for the Rangers, but New York fell to 2-5-3 in its last 10 games and lost its third straight home game beyond regulation.

Brady Skjei and Mika Zibanejad tallied in the opening two periods while Kevin Hayes tied a career-high with three assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury made his 14th straight start and recorded 27 saves. Fleury recorded his 423rd career win, tying Tony Esposito for ninth place on the all-time list.

Lundqvist made 37 saves, including point-blank stops on Miller and Nate Schmidt in the final three minutes of regulation.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead 73 seconds into the game when Hayes sprung Pavel Buchnevich on a 2-on-1. Buchnevich sped down the right side and made a cross-ice pass through the slot to Skjei, who finished the play by scoring his third goal of the season.

Vegas tied the game on the power play with 8:20 remaining when Smith swept a rebound by Lundqvist during a scramble in the crease. Smith’s seventh goal occurred nearly two minutes after Lundqvist made a diving stick save on William Karlsson.

The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead with 13:51 left in the second. Lundqvist stopped Max Pacioretty on the initial shot, but the Rangers were caught flat-footed and Pacioretty slid the puck under Skjei’s skate to Statsny, who finished the play with an easy tap-in into the vacated right side of the side.

The Rangers tied the game with 7:50 remaining in the second on Zibanejad’s long slap shot over Fleury’s blocker, but Vegas regained the lead 62 seconds later when Carrier stole the puck from Lias Andersson near the blue line and finished off a 2-on-1 with Tomas Nosek.

