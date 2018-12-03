Jets escape 3-goal hole, top Rangers in shootout

Mark Scheifele scored the game-winning goal in the third round of a shootout as the visiting Winnipeg Jets rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period and recorded a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

Scheifele gave the Jets their second win in seven games when trailing through 40 minutes when he slowed down and put a wrist shot under Henrik Lundqvist’s pads.

Patrik Laine also scored in the second round of the shootout for Winnipeg, which outshot the Rangers by a 42-19 margin through regulation and overtime.

Mika Zibanejad scored in the second round of the shootout but the Rangers lost for the fifth time in six games and also dropped to 5-0-2 when leading through two periods.

Bryan Little forced overtime by pouncing on a rebound in the slot with 2:30 left in regulation, and the Jets nearly won it in the extra five minutes on numerous occasions. Instead, Lundqvist made a sprawling pad save on Josh Morrissey with 1:10 left followed by saves on Laine, Kyle Connor and Scheifele in the final minute.

Scheifele sparked the comeback by beating Lundqvist on a one-timer during a power play 2:10 into the third period. The Jets made it a one-goal game 2:26 later when Jack Roslovic’s long wrist shot from near the blue line sailed through traffic and over Lundqvist.

Jesper Fast scored late in the first period while Marc Staal and Chris Kreider tallied for New York in the final 7:49 of the second period.

Lundqvist turned in a 39-save performance. He made 11 stops in the opening period, and at one point the Rangers were being outshot 20-6.

Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves for the Jets, who won for the third game in a row.

Fast made it 1-0 by whipping Zibanejad’s cross-ice pass into the vacated right side of the net with 2:28 left in the first.

Staal increased the margin to 2-0 with 7:49 remaining in the first. He lifted a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle into the upper right corner of the net after getting the long pass through the slot from Ryan Strome.

Kreider made it 3-0 with 66 seconds left in the opening period, tipping Zibanejad’s long wrist shot from above the right circle over Hellebuyck’s left shoulder.

—Field Level Media