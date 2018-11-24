Connelly helps Capitals rally past Rangers

Brett Connolly scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:24 left in the third period as the Washington Capitals rallied from a two-goal deficit and recorded a 5-3 victory over the New York Rangers, whose seven-game home winning streak was snapped.

Connolly restored Washington’s lead and made it 4-3 when he positioned himself in the right faceoff circle and quickly one-timed defenseman John Carlson’s cross-ice pass by backup goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

Connolly’s fourth goal of the season helped the Capitals extend their winning streak to a season-high five games.

Washington overcame its two-goal deficit with three goals in the final 9:50 of the second period but allowed the tying goal when Ryan Strome tucked a wraparound into the vacated left side of the net 5:30 into the third.

Alexander Ovechkin gave the Capitals their first lead with his 17th goal when he deflected a shot by Carlson over Georgiev’s left pad. It was Washington’s league-leading 35th goal in the second period.

Nic Dowd started the flurry by tipping in a point shot by Carlson over Georgiev with 9:50 remaining in the second, and 31 seconds after the Rangers took a 2-0 lead.

Jakub Vrana forged a 2-2 tie with 3:33 remaining by eluding New York’s Brett Howden, getting into the slot on a breakaway and flipping a backhander into the net.

Tom Wilson added an empty-net goal with 68 seconds left as the Capitals improved to 7-0-1 in their last eight meetings with the Rangers.

Jimmy Vesey and Brady Skjei scored the first two goals for the Rangers, who took their first home loss since a 4-1 defeat to Calgary on Oct. 21. New York also lost consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 25-28.

Pheonix Copley won the matchup of backup goaltenders by making 27 saves. Georgiev, who was coming off his first career shutout Wednesday against the New York Islanders, made 23 saves.

The Capitals picked up their latest win without T.J. Oshie (head injury) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body), who both sat out a fifth straight game.

New York was without Mats Zuccarello for the seventh time in nine games due to a groin injury.

—Field Level Media