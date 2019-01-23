Hinostroza's three points lift Coyotes past Senators

Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice and added an assist as the Arizona Coyotes continued their hot streak with a 3-2 victory against the host Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Derek Stepan also scored for Arizona, which is 6-1-1 in its past eight games. Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves.

Bobby Ryan and Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators, who had won four of their previous six games after an eight-game skid. Goalie Craig Anderson, making just his second start since missing 11 games with a concussion, stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Hinostroza also scored in the third period of a 4-2 victory Sunday at Toronto, his first goal in 11 games since returning from a lower-body injury. The Coyotes were 3-7-0 in his absence and are 7-3-2 since he returned.

Hinostroza opened the scoring Tuesday at 11:19 of the first period, after a Senators turnover deep in their own end. Richard Panik got the puck at the top of the slot and Anderson was able to stop his backhander, but Hinostroza was at the right post to capitalize on the rebound.

Ryan tied the score at 1:09 of the second, on a one-timer from along the boards at the top of the left faceoff circle off a pass from Dzingel.

Hinostroza gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at 3:31 of the second. Kevin Connauton’s shot from the point went wide and deflected off the end boards. Hinostroza, standing near the goal line just right of the goal, flipped a quick shot that went off the left post and trickled over the goal line.

Stepan made it 3-1 at 6:25 of the second, converting a give-and-go with Panik.

Dzingel made it a one-goal game at 7:35 of the third, taking a faceoff and netting a snap shot from the top of the right circle.

Kuemper, who is 6-0-1 in his past seven starts, made an acrobatic stop in the second period, spinning and getting his stick on an attempt by Ottawa’s Zack Smith that appeared headed for a vacated net.

