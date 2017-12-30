Preview: Bruins at Senators

The Boston Bruins attempt to extend their point streak to eight games on Saturday as they visit the Atlantic Division-rival Ottawa Senators. Boston owns a 5-0-2 record over its last seven contests after falling 4-3 in a shootout at Washington on Thursday.

David Backes continued his surge in the setback for the Bruins, scoring a pair of goals for his third consecutive two-point performance. The 33-year-old right wing has collected three tallies and three assists during the run. Ottawa is coming off a 5-4 home triumph over Columbus on Friday in which it overcame a 3-1 deficit by scoring four consecutive goals. Mark Stone netted a tally and set up another as the Senators halted a four-game slide that included a 5-1 setback at Boston on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sportsnet (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (20-10-6): Tuukka Rask has been a beast in the crease of late, going 9-0-1 with a 1.41 goals-against average and .946 save percentage in his last 10 starts. “I‘m seeing the puck well, making saves,” Rask told the team’s website after Friday’s practice. “As a team, we’ve played very good hockey, and as I’ve said before, that’s very helpful for goalies. When they clear out the bodies in front of you and if there’s any rebounds, they clear out the rebound as well. That’s a big part of it.” Coach Bruce Cassidy stated David Krejci (upper body) and defenseman Adam McQuaid (broken fibula) could return to the lineup Saturday after missing six games and 10 weeks, respectively.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (12-16-8): Mike Hoffman has been kept off the scoresheet in each of his last four contests and enters Saturday with a 12-game goal-scoring drought. The 28-year-old needs two points to reach 200 in the NHL. Stone’s goal against the Blue Jackets was his first in 13 games but gave him nine points over his last eight contests.

OVERTIME

1. Senators D Fredrik Claesson will finish serving the two-game suspension he received for delivering a dangerous check against the Bruins on Wednesday.

2. Boston LW Brad Marchand’s next assist will be the 200th of his career.

3. Ottawa F Alex Burrows has gone 15 games without an assist, keeping him one shy of 200 in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Senators 1