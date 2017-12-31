Bruins mop up against Senators

OTTAWA -- Ryan Spooner had two goals and an assist Saturday night and David Krejci had a goal and an assist to lead the Boston Bruins to a 5-0 win over the Ottawa Senators.

After having a five-game winning streak snapped Thursday at Washington, the Bruins (21-10-6) started a new streak and now have points in eight straight games.

Noel Acciari and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins and Tuukka Rask made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season.

The Senators (12-17-8), meanwhile, continue to struggle with a fifth loss in their last six games and have just seven wins in 25 games since the start of November. Mike Condon made 29 saves in the loss Saturday.

Spooner opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 8:13 of the opening period when he beat Condon with a shot from the faceoff circle. Condon had made three saves during the sequence, but his teammates were unable to clear away the rebound.

The Bruins opened things up in the second period with three goals on 12 shots to take a 4-0 lead.

Acciari put the Bruins up 2-0 at 3:29 when he took a short pass from Torey Krug and put a backhand past Condon from the top of the crease.

Spooner scored his second of the game 5:38 on a breakaway after blocking a shot at his own blue line before racing the length of the ice and finishing the play with a backhander.

Krejci closed out the second-period scoring with a power-play goal at 13:39 when he banked a shot off Condon and in after the original shot bounced off the end boards and right to Krejci at the side of the goal.

The onslaught continued with another power-play goal at 1:11 of the third period when Bergeron fired a shot off the post and in behind Condon.

The Bruins finished 3 of 4 on the power play with 11 shots. The Senators were unsuccessful in their only power-play opportunity, but they did have three shots on Rask.

NOTES: Fredrik Claesson was a scratch for the Senators as he served the second game of a two-game suspension. Anders Bjork, Paul Postma and Frank Vatrano were the scratches for the Bruins. ... F David Krejci made his return to the Boston lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury. ... Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said D Adam McQuaid needs more practice time before returning to action from a broken right fibula suffered in October.