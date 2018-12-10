Krug's OT winner lifts Bruins over Senators

Boston’s Torey Krug scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Bruins beat the host Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday.

In the 3-on-3 overtime session, David Krejci skated around the Ottawa net and slid a pass back through the crease to Krug, who buried his second goal of the season at 3:07 for the victory.

Krug also had an assist, giving him five points in his last two games. Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who improved to 3-4 in overtime and 5-0-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Tuukka Rask had 27 saves in breaking his two-game losing streak.

Mark Stone scored for the Senators, and backup goalie Mike McKenna recorded 42 saves.

The late afternoon matchup was the third of four meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals, and both teams were riding the momentum of home wins on Saturday night.

Playing their second game without top point scorer Matt Duchene, who was placed on the injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury, the Senators used a brisk breakout from their defensive zone to score the first period’s lone goal.

With Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy pinching in the offensive zone, Ottawa flipped a couple of quick passes, and the puck ended up on the stick of Colin White. The center slid a circle-to-circle pass on the 2-on-1 rush to Stone for his 15th goal at 12:51.

The goal gave the right winger a five-game point streak (four goals, three assists), and defenseman Ben Harpur also picked up a helper, his first of the season in 12 games.

Harpur fought Boston’s Sean Kuraly seven minutes into the second period, and the 6-foot-6 Harpur easily dispatched of the 6-foot-2 Kuraly, who left the ice bleeding and went to the dressing room.

However, Harpur received an instigator and misconduct penalty in the altercation, putting Boston on the power play, and Marchand whipped in a rebound for his eighth tally at 7:49 on assists from David Pastrnak and Krug.

Both teams played at a breakneck speed in the third period and generated point-blank chances, but Rask and McKenna made dazzling saves to keep the game tied at 1.

—Field Level Media