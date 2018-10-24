Pastrnak tallies twice as Bruins beat Senators

EditorsNote: Tweaks wording in fifth graf, removing extra word

David Pastrnak scored two goals and had two assists, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists to help the visiting Boston Bruins defeat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 Tuesday night.

David Krejci had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who have won six games in a row against the Senators, including four last season. Pastrnak tied the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews for the NHL lead with 10 goals.

Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators.

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask made 38 saves. Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots.

The Bruins scored at 11:17 of the first period, capitalizing on a poor Ottawa clearing. The result was Pastrnak’s first goal of the game, a wrist shot from the slot.

The Bruins, who took the only penalty of the first period, had a 15-10 advantage in shots on goals after one period.

Boston also picked up the second penalty of the game when Noel Acciari was whistled for tripping at 5:30 of the second period. The Senators had only two shots on goal during the power play, and the Bruins came close to scoring a short-handed goal when Chris Wagner failed to finish off a two-on-one rush after John Moore blocked Maxime Lajoie’s shot.

Chabot tied the game on a power play at 17:51 of the second period with his third goal of the season, a slap shot from the blue line set up by Bobby Ryan. Zdeno Chara was off for cross checking.

The Bruins regained the lead on Krejci’s second goal of the season at 19:09 of the second during a five-on-three advantage. Alex Formenton had been called for holding at 18:27 followed by a too-many-men-on-the-ice call at 19:05.

Bergeron scored his seventh goal of the season on a deflection 21 seconds into the third period. After Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo saved a goal by knocking away a Senators shot that appeared to be going in, Pastrnak came back to score his 10th goal of the season at 5:31 after a nifty move by Brad Marchand.

—Field Level Media