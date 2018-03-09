Sabres slip past Senators in shootout

Robin Lehner made 37 saves through regulation and overtime, then denied two of the three opponents he faced in the shootout as the Buffalo Sabres completed a comeback to beat the host Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night.

Jacob Josefson scored the shootout winner. Ottawa’s Matt Duchene and Buffalo’s Sam Reinhart also scored in the shootout at Canadian Tire Centre. It was the Sabres’ first shootout game since the season opener.

Reinhart had a goal and an assist in regulation, and Marco Scandella and Scott Wilson also had goals for the Sabres. Ryan Dzingel scored twice and Thomas Chabot once for the Senators, who got 31 saves from Craig Anderson.

Scandella opened the scoring at 17:26 of the first period. Scandella stopped Cody Ceci’s clearing attempt up the middle — the second egregious giveaway by Ottawa on the play — before spinning and firing a long shot that beat Anderson’s glove hand.

Dzingel tied the game for Ottawa just 36 seconds into the second period. Duchene cut off a soft clearing attempt by Buffalo’s Justin Falk, then fed Dzingel in the slot, from where Dzingel ripped a shot past Lehner.

Dzingel netted his second of the night and 19th of the season at 3:26 of the middle period. After taking Mike Hoffman’s pass from across the slot, Dzingel made no mistake. With an assist, Erik Karlsson hit the 50-point plateau for the sixth time in his career — the only NHL defenseman to do that six times since the start of the 2005-06 season.

Reinhart pulled the Sabres even, 2-2, at 14:23 of the second period. He had an easy tap-in after his pass toward the front of the net was blocked and bounded back to him.

Chabot put the hosts ahead again with 2:30 remaining in the second period when he was fed by Magnus Paajarvi as the trailer on the rush and roofed a top-shelf wrister.

Wilson scored 27 seconds into the third period when he was able to fire home his own rebound to make it 3-3.

Buffalo’s Kyle Okposo left the game the early in the second period after he and Ottawa winger Bobby Ryan accidentally collided. Okposo, who has a scary concussion history, didn’t return.

Senators winger Mark Stone improved his point-scoring streak to 10 games, a stretch in which he has collected two goals and 15 points.

