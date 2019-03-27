Sens send Sabres to 13th consecutive road loss

Craig Anderson made 35 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators handed the reeling Buffalo Sabres a 13th straight road loss, 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Mar 26, 2019; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenseman Christian Wolanin (86) skates with the puck away from Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville (29) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Gibbons had a goal with an assist, and Thomas Chabot recorded two assists for the Senators, who have won four of six and matched a season high with their third consecutive home victory.

Anderson made a handful of key saves en route to his 42nd career shutout, particularly on Johan Larsson in the first period and Sam Reinhart in the second.

Anderson, whose previous shutout came against the New York Rangers on Nov. 29, has won two straight following an 0-13-1 stretch.

Buffalo, meanwhile, continues to limp toward the finish line, a loser in four straight overall and amid a 3-15-2 stretch. The Sabres, blanked four times in the past nine games, are 0-11-2 on the road since winning at Columbus on Jan. 29.

Those numbers and the Sabres’ continued lackluster play certainly don’t help the cause of embattled coach Phil Housley.

Though this was a matchup of two teams eliminated from playoff contention, Ottawa played with purpose. Anthony Duclair opened the scoring with 2:53 left in the first period by backhanding a shot past Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton (27 saves). Then with only 11 seconds remaining in the period, Gibbons redirected a perfect slap pass from Christian Jaros to extend Ottawa’s advantage.

Since being acquired from Columbus as part of the Ryan Dzingel deal on Feb. 23, Duclair has five goals and nine points in 15 games. Gibbons, who came over from Anaheim two days after Duclair, has five goals and five assists in 14 contests with Ottawa.

Rudolfs Balcers padded Ottawa’s led with a power-play goal at 5:54 into the third period. Magnus Paajarvi hammered one home less than two minutes later to put things out of reach.

—Field Level Media