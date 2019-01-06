Williams, Hurricanes hand Sens 8th straight loss

Justin Williams scored on a power play for the game’s only third-period goal as the Carolina Hurricanes stretched their winning streak to four games with a 5-4 victory against the host Ottawa Senators on Sunday afternoon.

Williams converted for the much-maligned Carolina special teams after the Hurricanes squandered a two-goal lead late in the second period.

The Hurricanes have two power-play goals in two of their last three games, though they’re 0-for-27 combined on power plays in the other eight games since mid-December.

The last four goals for Williams have come on power plays.

Justin Faulk, Brock McGinn, Jaccob Slavin and Dougie Hamilton scored earlier for Carolina, which also won four straight after dropping its season opener. Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. McGinn and Faulk each had a goal and an assist.

Ottawa dropped its eighth game in a row (0-7-1) despite goals from Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel, Rudolfs Balcers and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

It was Balcers’ first career goal, while Pageau made his season debut after injuring his Achilles during training camp.

Ottawa goalie Marcus Hogberg was pulled after giving up three goals on 16 shots in 26:13. Anders Nilsson stopped 11 of 13 shots while in his second game for the Senators since last week’s trade from Vancouver.

Hurricanes goalie Petr Mzarek made 27 saves, facing only two shots in the third period despite Ottawa going on a late-game power play.

Faulk’s goal came 1:12 into the game on a power play. McGinn’s short-handed breakaway little more than three minutes later gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead, which they carried into the first intermission.

Duchene scored his 18th goal for the Senators 2:32 into the second period. Slavin answered with his own blast four minutes later to make it 3-1.

Even after Dzingel’s power-play goal at 12:17, Carolina stayed in good shape when Hamilton scored in his third consecutive game less than three minutes later. Half of his six goals have come this month.

Then the Senators struck twice in the final minute of the period to tie the game heading into the third.

Balcers’ goal at 19:12 came in his second NHL game and was followed eight seconds later by Pageau’s goal. That tied the Ottawa franchise record for fastest back-to-back tallies, though it was the fastest two-goal combination to come on home ice.

—Field Level Media