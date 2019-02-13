4 goals in 3rd period lift Hurricanes over Senators

EditorsNote: rewords lede

Feb 12, 2019; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anders Nilsson (31) makes a save on a shot from Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice in a four-goal third period for the visiting Hurricanes, and Carolina earned a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes wrapped up a 4-1-0 road trip by recovering from a disappointing setback, though it took time. The outcome allowed them to match the best five-game road swing in team history.

Micheal Ferland and Justin Williams had the first two goals in the final period for the Hurricanes. Ferland supplied two assists, and Williams also picked up an assist.

Williams gave the Hurricanes the lead with 12:31 to play on a power play.

Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney made 25 saves.

Mark Stone scored to give the Senators a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Senators goalie Anders Nilsson stopped 33 shots.

The Senators were the second last-place team to face the Hurricanes in as many games. Carolina lost Sunday at New Jersey.

Ottawa was aiming for its third three-game winning streak of the season. The last time it happened it was capped by a Dec. 1 victory, but that drought continues as a three-game homestand came to a close.

Stone’s team-leading 26th goal came with 7:51 remaining in the first period. Stone has four goals over the past three games.

Less than 4 1/2 minutes into the second period, the Senators appeared to go up 2-0. However, Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s would-be tally off a rebound was waved off when it was ruled he kicked the puck in.

Ottawa ended up with a busy second period, putting up 14 shots without scoring. The Senators produced only five shots in the third period.

Ferland scored 16 seconds into the third period. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton made a pass through traffic with Ferland waiting to deposit the puck into the net.

After Williams’ tiebreaking goal, Teravainen scored on a power play at 9:03 and then at even strength at 16:10.

The Hurricanes won in both trips to Ottawa this season but lost at home to the Senators last month.

—Field Level Media