Stone, Ryan help Senators edge Blue Jackets

OTTAWA -- Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan scored third-period goals to help the Ottawa Senators edge the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday.

Derick Brassard, Nick Paul and Matt Duchene also scored for the Senators, who came back from a 3-1 second-period deficit to end a four-game losing streak. Mike Condon made 21 saves.

Sonny Milano, with two goals, and Josh Anderson and Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets who lost in regulation for the first time in five games (2-1-2). Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

The teams combined for four goals in 3:09 early in the second period.

Milano gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 4:15 and Brassard tied it at 5:42.

Anderson and Milano scored 13 seconds apart to put the Blue Jackets ahead. After Artemi Panarin created a turnover, he passed the puck to Anderson on the right wing and he scored his 14th goal of the season on a shot over Condon’s glove at 7:11.

After a giveaway by Senators captain Erik Karlsson, Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones passed to the Milano on the left wing and he scored on a shot over Condon’s glove hand at 7:24 to make it 3-1.

Paul scored his first of the season at 14:14 of the second period when Bobrovsky played his soft shot into a goal. The puck hit the tip of the blade of Bobrovsky’s stick and went in between his skates.

Duchene tied the game 3-3 with 1:08 left in the second period when he scored on a breakaway, dekeing to his backhand for his seventh goal of the season.

Werenski scored with 32 seconds left in the third period on the power play to make it 5-4.

NOTES: Blue Jackets D Zach Werenski, who had missed four games with an undisclosed injury, returned Friday. ... The Blue Jackets assigned D Gabriel Carlsson to Cleveland of the AHL on Friday. ... Injured for Columbus were D Ryan Murray (upper body), C Brandon Dubinsky (fractured orbital bone), C Alexander Wennberg (back) and RW Cam Atkinson (fractured foot). ... Out for the Senators were Zack Smith (shoulder), Chris Wideman (hamstring), Mark Borowiecki (concussion) and Gabriel Dumont (ankle). ... Senators D Fredrik Claesson served the first game of a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Boston F Noel Acciari on Thursday. ... Jones’ assist on Milano’s second goal gave him a career-high six-game point streak.