Batherson scores in debut as Senators beat Wings

Drake Batherson scored in his NHL debut, Craig Anderson stopped two third-period penalty shots, and the Ottawa Senators snapped the Detroit Red Wings’ four-game winning streak with a 2-1 home win on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Batherson, a Nova Scotia native drafted in the fourth round last year, scored what proved to be the game-winner in the second period. Matt Duchene was credited with assists on both of the Senators’ goals.

Defenseman Cody Ceci scored the other Ottawa goal, while Anderson made 34 saves.

Counterpart Jimmy Howard also made 34 saves, while rookie Michael Rasmussen had the lone Detroit goal.

Ottawa had a goal taken off the board in the opening period. The Wings challenged Dylan DeMelo’s score due to goalie interference and won it, though Detroit’s Wade Megan went to the box for hooking. The Wings killed off that penalty.

Ceci scored with 39 seconds left in the opening period. The Wings turned over the puck in the neutral zone, and Duchene took a shot from the circle that Howard stopped. The rebound bounced in the direction of Ceci, who deposited the puck into the net.

The Wings tied it at the 3:55 mark of the second. Mike Green fired in a shot from the point that Rasmussen deflected past Anderson.

Batherson’s power-play goal at the 7:05 mark of the middle period moved Ottawa back in front. The rookie picked up a loose puck, moved to the high slot and fired a low shot by Howard.

Ottawa had a five-on-three advantage midway through the period but failed to add to its lead.

Andreas Athanasiou had a chance to tie it with 10:50 remaining when he was awarded a penalty shot after Ceci was called for interference on a breakaway. Anderson made a pad save to preserve Ottawa’s lead.

Rasmussen was awarded the next penalty shot when he was pulled down by Chris Wideman with 4:01 left. Anderson was up to the task again as Rasmussen tried to beat him low.

