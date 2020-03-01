Anisimov leads Sens past Wings in shootout

Artem Anisimov scored two regulation goals and also had the only goal in the shootout as the Ottawa Senators squeaked out a 4-3 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Scott Sabourin had the other goal for Ottawa, while Marcus Hogberg made 25 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped another three shots in the shootout.

Sam Gagner scored in his second game with Detroit after being traded by Edmonton. Frans Nielsen and Dylan Larkin also scored in regulation, while Jonathan Bernier made 36 saves. Detroit has lost five straight.

The Wings’ fourth line produced the first goal. Adam Erne collected the puck near the red line, skated in along the right side and slipped a pass to Nielsen. He tapped the puck past Hogberg for his fourth goal and first in 17 games.

Larkin gave Detroit a 2-0 lead at 6:59 of the second period. He scored from the slot, beating Hogberg on the glove side for his 18th goal. Tyler Bertuzzi set him up with a backhanded pass, and Robby Fabbri collected the second assist.

With Alex Biega in the penalty box, Ottawa delivered a power-play goal to cut Detroit’s lead to 2-1. Anisimov ripped a shot from the right side that zipped through traffic and over Bernier’s left shoulder at 13:42. Mike Reilly and Chris Tierney assisted on Anisimov’s 14th goal.

Sabourin’s second goal of the season tied it at 1:48 of the third period. Following a turnover by the Wings in their own zone, Sabourin went to the net and squeezed the puck between Bernier and the post.

Anisimov’s second goal of the game, a blast from the slot at 6:09, briefly gave Ottawa the lead. Jayce Hawryluk and Nick Paul had the assists.

Gagner scored on a power play at 7:46 to tie it at 3 apiece. He tipped in a Filip Hronek shot from the point. Larkin also collected an assist.

The overtime was scoreless even though Ottawa had a power play after Fabbri committed a tripping penalty.

