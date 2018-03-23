McDavid, Oilers hammer Senators 6-2

Connor McDavid netted two goals and two assists, Drake Caggiula scored twice and goalie Cam Talbot made 33 saves as the Edmonton Oilers blasted the Ottawa Senators 6-2 Thursday night in Ottawa.

McDavid is up to 94 points, one back of league-leader Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Art Ross Trophy race, and he was at his best at the Canadian Tire Centre on a night the Senators were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

McDavid had a big hand in putting the game out of reach early in the third period, when the Oilers scored four times in a 1:51 span. Just eight seconds after Ottawa’s Matt Duchene put the hosts on the board to cut Edmonton’s lead to 2-1, McDavid set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins off the rush following the faceoff to restore Edmonton’s two-goal edge.

The public address announcer barely had time to relay the details on that goal before McDavid set up Ty Rattie at 5:29 of the third period. Rattie had an assist earlier.

Then Gaggiula netted his second of the game with a power-play marker at 6:34 of the third period.

Ottawa’s Filip Chlapik scored his first career goal at 14:23 of the 1980s-style third period — a tally on which Bobby Ryan collected an assist for his 500th career point — but McDavid collected his second goal of the night and 36th of the season with 3:20 remaining on the clock to round out the scoring.

McDavid — who became the first Oilers skater to record consecutive 90-point seasons since Mark Messier and Jari Kurri each had a run that ended in 1989-90 — has 23 points in his last 12 games (9-14-23) and 21 goals in his last 25 outings.

Caggiula opened the scoring 8:23 into the clash by pouncing on a loose puck after Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson wasn’t able to gather a rebound.

McDavid doubled the lead at 5:10 of the second period, converting a fantastic pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who had a three-point game.

Anderson stopped 32 shots for the Senators, who were without star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has left the team due to the death of his son.

—Field Level Media