Currie's first assists lead Oilers past Senators

Feb 28, 2019; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) covers the puck after making a save on a shot from Edmonton Oilers cente Connor McDavid (97) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Currie’s first two career assists helped the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The Oilers have won three of their past five games (3-1-1), and they rebounded to top the Senators just a day after taking a 6-2 loss in Toronto. Edmonton still has merely faint hopes of reaching the playoffs, though it moved within seven points of a Western Conference wild-card spot.

Ottawa lost its sixth straight game and has a 3-13-0 record over its past 16 games.

Playing in his just sixth career NHL game, Currie recorded assists on both the Oilers’ first goal of the night and then on Colby Cave’s game-winner.

At 1:46 of the third period, Currie picked up a turnover near the Senators’ blue line and then fired a well-placed pass to Cave in front of the Ottawa net. The goal was the first for Cave in an Edmonton jersey. He was playing in his 15th game for the club since being claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Jan. 15.

The Senators opened the scoring 13:59 into the first period. Chris Tierney snapped his 18-game goal drought by getting the final touch on a scramble for the puck in front of Edmonton’s net.

At 6:47 of the second period, Currie sent a puck from behind the net that bounced off a defenseman’s skate to Connor McDavid. The Oilers captain made a canny close-range move to beat Craig Anderson for his 33rd goal of the season.

Sam Gagner scored at 17:21 of the middle period to put Edmonton ahead. The goal was Gagner’s third in seven games since being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 16.

The Senators narrowed the deficit thanks to an unlikely source, as Mark Borowiecki scored 7:15 into the third period. It was Borowiecki’s first goal since Feb. 22, 2018, ending a span of 61 goal-less games for the veteran defenseman.

Zack Kassian converted an empty-net goal for the Oilers’ final score of the game.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl recorded an assist to extend his points streak to nine games. It was the center’s 78th point of the season, establishing a career high.

Mikko Koskinen made his ninth straight start for the Oilers, and he stopped 35 of 37 shots to earn the win. It was a solid bounce-back outing for Koskinen, who was pulled after allowing four goals on his first 16 shots in Edmonton’s Wednesday loss to the Maple Leafs.

