Panthers lose Trocheck but top Senators, 7-5

The Florida Panthers suffered a potentially devastating injury to 2017 All-Star center Vincent Trocheck but still prevailed 7-5 over the host Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

Trocheck, who suffered an apparent knee injury, was taken off the ice by stretcher with 1:47 left in the second period. He was injured when he was crunched into the boards by Ottawa’s Ryan Dzingel. Trocheck tried to get up, got to his knees but then went back down.

Florida got goals from Troy Brouwer, Aleksander Barkov, Jared McCann, Evgenii Dadonov, Micheal Haley, Frank Vatrano and Mike Hoffman. Juho Lammikko, a 22-year-old rookie from Finland, had four primary assists for Florida.

Hoffman, who scored 107 goals for the Senators the past four-plus seasons before he was traded twice this offseason, scored with 1:40 left in the game. That extended his Panthers franchise record 16-game points streak, which is the longest active run in the NHL. He has nine goals and 11 assists during the streak.

Matt Duchene led Ottawa with two goals and one assist. He has 10 goals this season. Drake Batherson, Zack Smith and Brady Tkachuk had Ottawa’s other goals.

James Reimer made 33 saves to earn his third win of the season.

Craig Anderson, who made 16 saves but allowed six goals, took the loss. He was pulled with 3:31 left in the second period. Backup Mike McKenna, who allowed five goals in a loss to Florida on Nov. 11, finished up in the nets, stopping nine of 10 shots.

Ottawa opened the scoring just 1:53 into the game. Christian Jaros hit Duchene with a long stretch pass. Duchene, in behind Panthers defenders Aaron Ekblad and Mike Matheson, backhanded the puck over Reimer’s glove.

However, Florida dominated the rest of the period, scoring four straight goals.

Ottawa finally ended Florida’s run, cutting the Senators’ deficit to 4-2 on Duchene’s goal with 1:32 expired in the second period. The goal occurred as the result of a poor clearing attempt by Reimer.

Three minutes later, after a slashing penalty on McCann, Ottawa’s power play converted to close its deficit to 4-3. This time it was Duchene who centered the puck to Batherson, who rang it in off the post.

However, the Panthers closed the second period with two more goals, and Ottawa followed with two of its own in the third.

Florida killed off 21 seconds of a 5-on-3 Ottawa power play late in the third period. After that, with Florida leading just 6-5, Hoffman scored to ice the game.

—Field Level Media