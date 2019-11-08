After blowing late lead, Sens top Kings in OT

EditorsNote: Tweaks record in second graf; adds more detail in fifth graf

Nov 7, 2019; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored with 1:48 left in overtime to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Anthony Duclair and Artem Anisimov also scored, and Anders Nilsson made 26 saves for the Senators, who improved to 2-5-1 when allowing the first goal.

Dustin Brown and Tyler Toffoli scored, and Jack Campbell made 30 saves for the Kings, who are 1-5-1 in their past seven games.

Pageau scored his own rebound after driving to the net following two spectacular saves by Nilsson on Toffoli earlier in the overtime.

The Kings tied the score at 2-2 on a goal by Toffoli with eight seconds left in regulation and Campbell pulled for an extra attacker. Off of a big rebound of a Matt Roy slapper, Toffoli roofed a backhander from the left slot over Nilsson’s right shoulder

That came after the Senators grabbed a 2-1 lead on Anisimov’s goal at 9:50 of the third period.

Tyler Ennis brought the puck out from behind the Los Angeles net and up the wall, then quickly turned and shot from the outside edge of the right face-off circle.

Anisimov, in his second game back after missing five with a lower-body injury, was positioned in front of the crease and stopped the puck with his blade before shooting it between Campbell’s pads.

Brown had provided the Kings a 1-0 lead at 6:51 of the second period.

Pressure from Kings defenseman Drew Doughty forced Pageau to turn the puck over in the neutral zone. Brown stole the pass and headed the other direction before sliding a short pass to Anze Kopitar on his left just after they crossed the blue line. Kopitar then fed the puck back to Brown cutting through the slot and he scored on a backhand.

Duclair tied it 1-1 at 17:23 of the second.

The Senators had possession behind the Los Angeles net when Brady Tkachuk passed the puck out to defenseman Nikita Zaitsev at the right point. He sent a slap shot toward traffic in front of the net and Duclair deflected it past Campbell.

