Byron scores twice, leads Habs over Sens

Paul Byron scored two goals to lead the visiting Montreal Canadiens to a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Byron recorded his second multi-goal game of the season, with the first score coming in the aftermath of an Ottawa turnover 11:03 into the second period. Byron added an empty-net goal to put the game away 17:28 into the third period.

Jeff Petry also had a two-point night with a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, while Andrew Shaw scored the 100th goal of his NHL career.

Mark Stone and Colin White each recorded a goal and an assist for the Senators, who were undermanned for much of the game due to a pair of key injuries.

Matt Duchene didn’t return after suffering a lower-body injury midway through the second period. Duchene appeared to be favoring his right leg on a non-contact rush down the ice and immediately headed to the locker room after the play ended.

Bobby Ryan was also sidelined by an upper-body injury. The Ottawa winger played just over four minutes in the first period before taking a hard check from Montreal defenseman Brett Kulak.

The Senators and Canadiens each exchanged goals within a 20-second span in the first period. Stone’s team-leading 14th goal opened the scoring 7:58 into the period, and Petry then quickly equalized on a shot from just inside the blue line that beat a screened Craig Anderson.

Byron and Shaw put Montreal ahead in the second period, with those two goals following a stretch of over 16 minutes without a shot for the Senators. White’s power-play goal got Ottawa back into the game before the end of the period, though without Duchene and Ryan to help spur the offense, the Senators were outshot by a 43-21 margin.

Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal, redirecting a Tomas Tatar point shot 3:19 into the third period for his 13th goal of the season.

The Canadiens won their second 5-2 result over Ottawa in three nights, as the two teams played to an identical scoreline Tuesday in Montreal.

