Stone's OT winner sends Sens past Habs

Mark Stone scored 2:30 into overtime to lift the host Ottawa Senators past the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday.

Stone, who also scored Ottawa’s first goal, took a pass from Matt Duchene and rang the game-winner from the left circle off the post behind Montreal goalie Carey Price.

Mikkel Boedker and Duchene also scored for the Senators, who won their third straight.

Max Domi, Phillip Danault and Paul Byron scored goals for the Canadiens, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Goalie Craig Anderson made 24 saves for Ottawa, and Price had 30.

The Canadiens tallied on an early power play, scoring when Domi wristed in his second goal of the season from the right circle off a feed at the point 3:40 into the game.

Danault scored his first goal off a rush led by Byron and Artturi Lehkonen. From below the goal line, Byron dropped a pass back to Danault, who scored just 25 seconds after Domi’s marker.

Ottawa scored when Stone stole the puck while forechecking, fed Chris Tierney and circled behind Price to the left circle. Tierney zipped the puck back and watched Stone beat Price with a one-timer for his third goal to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 7:14.

Montreal regained its two-goal lead when Joel Armia’s feed through the crease was tapped in by Byron for his fourth goal right in front of Anderson at 16:07.

Boedker skated in and beat Price from a terrible angle, flipping the puck high and off the 31 on Price’s back. Boedker’s second goal at 9:41 started off a turnover in the neutral zone by Danault.

Duchene tied it 3-3 at 12:01 with his first goal on a shot from the left circle off a slick pass from Bobby Ryan on the power play.

Montreal’s Tomas Plekanec did not make the trip to Canada’s capital due to a back injury. Ottawa was without productive left winger Brady Tkachuk, the fourth overall pick in last June’s draft who has three goals and three assists in four games. Tkachuk, 19, has a torn ligament in his left leg and will be out a month.

