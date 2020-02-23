Domi strikes twice as Price, Canadiens blank Senators

Max Domi scored a pair of first-period goals and Carey Price made 30 saves for his 48th career shutout as the visiting Montreal Canadiens continued their recent success over the Ottawa Senators with a 3-0 win on Saturday night.

Feb 22, 2020; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) reacts after suffering an apparent injury in the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Byron recorded a goal with an assist for Montreal, which is desperately trying to find its way into playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Price wasn’t severely tested Saturday, but looked focused and confident on just about every stop while posting his fourth shutout of the season.

The Canadiens have won back-to-back games following an 0-4-1 slide.

Domi, meanwhile, snapped a nine-game goal drought and helped Montreal take the season series 3-0-1 from the Senators. The Canadiens have earned at least one point in nine straight games against Ottawa while amid a 12-1-2 stretch in the series.

Veteran Craig Anderson, again subject of trade rumors ahead of Monday’s deadline, stopped 34 shots for Ottawa, which dropped its second straight to conclude a 3-3-0 homestand.

Montreal struck just 1:13 into the game. On a defensive lapse by Ottawa, Domi broke in and made a nifty move on Anderson for just his second goal over 24 games in 2020. Domi struck again with 9:40 left in the first for his 15th goal of the season via a strike on an active bounce off the back boards.

With those goals, Domi surpassed his famous enforcer father, Tie, in career points with 247.

The Canadiens went up 3-0 with 2:02 left in the second period. Off an Ottawa turnover, Byron, who assisted on Domi’s first goal, was alone in the slot when he blazed home a back-handed pass from Ilya Kovalchuk.

Ottawa forwards Tyler Ennis (33 points) and Vladislav Namestnikov (25 points), both potential trade options, were not in the lineup. Meanwhile, key Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot exited in the first period with an apparent leg injury.

Touted Senators prospect Josh Norris, who had 58 points in 51 AHL games, made his much-anticipated debut Saturday.

